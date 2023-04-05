Catholic World News

French archbishop, himself under investigation, dismisses vicar general

April 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luc Ravel of Strasbourg has dismissed his vicar general, Bishop Christian Katz, reportedly on charges that the auxiliary bishop did not respond properly to sex-abuse complaints.



Archbishop Ravel himself has been the target of an investigation for the same cause. An apostolic visitation of the archdiocese, assessing his leadership, has not yet delivered its report.



Bishop Kratz told La Croix that he had been notified of his dismissal with a note slipped under his door.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!