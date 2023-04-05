Catholic World News

Pope issues update of penal law for Eastern Catholic churches

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a new motu proprio issued April 5, Pope Francis has revised and updated the penal laws of the Eastern churches. The new penal code takes effect June 29.



The revision of the penal code for the Eastern churches follows the revision for the Latin Church, which was issued in 2021. The new Eastern code brings it into concord with the Latin code, but makes provisions for the particular laws of the Eastern churches.

