Hope grows from the Cross, Pope tells Wednesday audience

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his Wednesday public audience on April 5, Pope Francis offered reflections on Holy Week, saying that the faithful should base their hope on Christ’s sacrifice.



On Good Friday, the Pope said, the apostles faced what seemed a hopeless situation. “One thing remained fixed in the minds of the disciples: the cross. That is where everything ended... But in a little while, they would discover a new beginning right there, in the cross.”



“Today, let us look at the tree of the cross so that hope might germinate in us,” the Pope said.



He went on to speak of the wounds of Christ, and our own wounds, saying: “the point is not whether we are wounded a little or a lot in life; the point is what to do with my wounds.”

