Ukrainian Catholic leader blasts alliance between Putin, Russian Orthodox Patriarch

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today we see what a great disaster the Russian occupier has brought to the Ukrainian land precisely because the throne and the altar have merged into an ugly two-headed eagle that takes away life and freedom,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, preached on April 2, in a clear reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.

