Vatican dicastery launches restricted social media platform

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has launched SynAct Family, a members-only social media platform.



“Only one representative per episcopal conference, movement, association and university institute can access the platform,” Gabriella Gambino, the dicastery’s undersecretary, wrote in an article published by L’Osservatore Romano.



The Dicastery characterizes SynAct Family as “a place for sharing ideas, projects, and initiatives so as to respond to the need for pastoral synergy among ecclesial realities”—one with “extraordinary potential in the practical application of the synodal method.” Gambino described it as a place for sharing “ideas, projects and initiatives that are reproducible and adaptable to any pastoral context.”

