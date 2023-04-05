Catholic World News

Amid Myanmar’s civil war, hundreds in archdiocese seek God’s mercy in Confession every day

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: This article highlights the work of Missionaries of Mercy in the Archdiocese of Yangon and the plight of the faithful in other parts of Myanmar (map).



“We are about to live Easter in the midst of violence, and the only hope for us is to trust God,” said Father Aniceto Dereh, vicar general of the Diocese of Pekhon. “Every day we ask ourselves, like the apostles in the Gospel: Lord, to whom shall we go? He alone is our refuge, our rock, our liberator.”

