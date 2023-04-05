Catholic World News

With major fundraising effort, Catholic college works to cut ties with ‘intrusive’ federal aid

April 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on College Fix

CWN Editor's Note: Federal policies tied to student financial aid “have often risen to the level of serious moral violations to the freedom of conscience of our community,” said Philip Brach, vice president of college relations at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. Brach cited an EEOC complaint—eventually settled in the college’s favor—that the college did not provide insurance coverage for contraception and abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!