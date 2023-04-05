Catholic World News

Catholic groups back UN resolution for international court to act on climate change

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Sovereign Order of Malta, the Laudato Si’ Movement, and the Catholic Climate Covenant have lent their support to a UN resolution that seeks the International Court of Justice’s opinion on nations’ obligations to address climate change.

