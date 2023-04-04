Catholic World News

Brazilian politicians angered by Pope’s comments

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In Brazil, supporters of former President Jair Boisonaro have criticized Pope Francis for saying, in an interview broadcast on Argentine television, that two former Brazilian presidents—Luis (Lula) da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, were wrongfully convicted of crimes.



The Pope said that the two cases were launched by political opponents, who hope by means of prosecution to “disqualify the person and raise suspicions of a crime” without producing clear evidence.

