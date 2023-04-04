Catholic World News

Nebraska parish vandalized

April 04, 2023

CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A church in Syracuse, Nebraska was desecrated on April 1, as unknown vandals knocked over the altar and destroyed a statue.



Police are investigating the incident. No video of the crime was recorded.

