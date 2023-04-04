Catholic World News
Nebraska parish vandalized
April 04, 2023
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: A church in Syracuse, Nebraska was desecrated on April 1, as unknown vandals knocked over the altar and destroyed a statue.
Police are investigating the incident. No video of the crime was recorded.
