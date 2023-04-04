Catholic World News

Dutch bishop rips German Synodal Path

April 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A Dutch bishop has said that the German bishops’ Synodal Path represents an “intentional deception of the faith,” promoting a false interpretation of Vatican II.



Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, an auxiliary of the ’s-Hertogenbosch diocese, said in a Twitter post: “Those who wish to be faithful to the Vatican Council cannot at the same time profess the content of the Synodal Path; the statements are mutually exclusive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!