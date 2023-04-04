Catholic World News

Ex-Catholic Charities worker pleads guilty to $550K Social Security fraud

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lorene Deanda, a former employees of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Stockton (California), faces up to 20 years in prison for stealing Social Security funds from people who turned to the agency for help with financial management.

