Crisis pregnancy centers suffer record attacks

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Julia Duin, Newsweek’s contributing editor for religion, writes that by the end of 2022, “at least 39 churches, 60 crisis pregnancy centers and medical clinics, and 23 assorted ‘incidents,’ including vandalism, bomb threats, and assaults on police officers, have been directed at abortion opponents across the country.”

