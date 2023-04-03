Catholic World News

Bosnian leader meets with Pope

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 3 with Borjana Kristo, who chairs the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina.



A brief statement released by the Vatican after the meeting indicated that the conversation touched on Church-state relations and on the need to ensure equal legal protection and access to political involvement for all the peoples of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

