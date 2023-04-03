Catholic World News

Social security must be sustainable, Pope says

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At an April 3 meeting with Italian political officials, Pope Francis said that social-security programs should be fair to future generations as well as to current recipients.



A sustainable system of social security, the Pope said, “responds to the principle that it is unfair to impose irreversible and too heavy burdens on young people.” He said that a healthy system should be a form of welfare assistance that keeps “different generations together.”

