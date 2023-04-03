Catholic World News

Resignation highlights decline in influence of papal abuse commission

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the National Catholic Register, Father Raymond de Souza says that the resignation of Father Hans Zollner from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, together with the pained response of Cardinal Sean O’Malley, call attention to the decrease in the commission’s influence.



Father de Souza traces the change to the aftermath of the Pope’s 2018 trip to Cuba, when Cardinal O’Malley criticized the Pontiff’s handling of abuse complaints—thereby incurring the Pope’s displeasure. Since that time, Father de Souza writes, “On sex abuse, Cardinal O’Malley and the commission were no longer the engine of reform. “

