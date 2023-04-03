Catholic World News

Pope extends appeal period for those dismissed from religious life

April 03, 2023

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio extending the deadline for appeals for religious who are dismissed from their institutes.



Religious now have 30 days—rather than only 10 (or 15 in the Eastern Catholic churches)—in which to file a canonical appeal.



Explaining the change, the Pope said that the shorter time limits “cannot be said to be congruent with the protection of the rights of the person.”

