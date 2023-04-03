Catholic World News

Burkina Faso police accidentally kill missionary

April 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Brother Moses Simukonde was the victim of a stray bullet.



Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 21.9 million (map), is 56% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 20% ethnic religionist. A jihadist insurgency began there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!