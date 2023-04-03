Catholic World News

Pope to return to juvenile prison for Holy Thursday celebration

April 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening in the Casal del Marmo juvenile prison, where he celebrated Holy Thursday Mass in 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!