Papal interview with Argentine television network

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis granted an hour-long interview (video) to Gustavo Sylvestre of the Argentine television news channel Canal 5 Noticias. The Pontiff praised Pope Benedict XVI for his efforts against sexual abuse, deplored the arms trade, and discussed Argentine politics, the war in Ukraine, and the effects of the pandemic.

