Palm Sunday marked in Jerusalem in shadow of escalating attacks on Christians

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We have witnessed in recent weeks many incidents of violence in this city, including against churches and Christian symbols,” said Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa of Jerusalem.



“But we must not be afraid of those who want to divide, those who want to exclude or who want to take over the soul of this Holy City,” he continued. “They will not succeed, because the Holy City has always been and will always remain a house of prayer for all peoples.”

