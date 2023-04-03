Catholic World News

In Poland, marchers defend John Paul II against abuse cover-up claim

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the central Polish city of Lodz (map), a statue of Pope St. John Paul was vandalized. Zbigniew Rau, the nation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Lodz and condemned the vandalism.

