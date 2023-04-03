Catholic World News

As Pope leaves hospital, he comforts couple, jokes with reporters

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 31, during his stay at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis visited children in the pediatric ward and baptized an infant (video). The following day, he was released.

