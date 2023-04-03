Catholic World News

April papal prayer intention: for a culture of peace and nonviolence

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s April prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray for the spread of peace and nonviolence, by decreasing the use of weapons by states and citizens.”

