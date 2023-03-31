Catholic World News

Women’s religious leaders support ‘transgender’ ideology

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of some of America’s largest women’s religious congregations have issued a joint statement in support of “the full inclusion of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals”—contradicting a statement issued earlier this month by the US bishops conference.



The statement by women’s religious leaders, issued on March 31, said: “we will remain oppressors until we—as vowed Catholic religious—acknowledge the existence of LGBTQ+ people in our own congregations.”



The statement was signed by representatives of the Sisters of St. Joseph, the Sisters of Charity, the Sisters of Loretto, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, and others. The signatories claimed to represent 6,000 women religious.

