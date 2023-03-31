Catholic World News

Vatican action halts Christchurch’s Catholic cathedral building plan

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to an appeal from a group of local Catholics, the Apostolic Signatura has temporarily halted plans to build a new cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand, the nation’s leading news site has reported.



The old Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament was demolished in 2020 following an earthquake.

