In Nigeria, 53 priests kidnapped, 16 killed since 2006

March 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In Nigeria, 53 priests have been kidnapped and 16 killed since 2006, the Fides news agency reported. Islamist terrorism, secessionist claims, and desire for financial gain have all contributed to the spate of abductions.



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

