Man arrested for 2022 firebombing of pro-family group

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Wisconsin man has been arrested in connection with a May 2022 arson attack on the offices of a pro-family group.



Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury was taken into custody on March 29 at Logan Airport in Boston. Police said that he had been identified by a DNA sample taken from the remains of a burrito left at the crime scene.



The May firebombing damaged an office building that housed Wisconsin Family Action. Along with a Molotov cocktail, the attacker left a message on the wall of the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

