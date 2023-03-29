Catholic World News

Orthodox monks move out of Kyiv monastery after lease terminated

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) have begun moving out of the historic Monastery of the Caves in Kyiv, after the government terminated their lease.



The Ukrainian government has tightened restrictions on the UOC, which has been affiliated with the Patriarchate of Moscow, and now threatens to move against other UOC monasteries. Spokesmen for the Orthodox Church have pleaded for an end to the government’s campaign, pointing out that the UOC has distanced itself from Moscow since the Russian invasion.

