Papal audience: how zeal of St. Paul was transformed

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on March 29, Pope Francis spoke on the zeal of St. Paul, and how it was dramatically transformed from a crusade to suppress the Christian faith into a boundless energy for the spread of the Gospel.



The single factor in that transformation, the Pope said, was Paul’s personal encounter with Jesus. He remarked that “to convert means going through that same experience of fall and resurrection” as St. Paul.



True Christian faith, the Pope continued, is not in “an abstract Jesus,” and “not a matter of comprehension or studies.” The new life of faith comes from a relationship with Jesus.

