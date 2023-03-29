Catholic World News

Dissenting organizations condemn USCCB transgender statement

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of DignityUSA, New Ways Ministry, and the pro-abortion Catholics for Choice have condemned the US bishops’ new Doctrinal Note on the Moral Limits to Technological Manipulation of the Human Body.



The 14-page document, published by the bishops’ Committee on Doctrine, states that “Catholic health care services must not perform interventions, whether surgical or chemical, that aim to transform the sexual characteristics of a human body into those of the opposite sex or take part in the development of such procedures.”

