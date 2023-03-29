Catholic World News

Themes of French bishops’ meeting: sexual abuse, structural reform, euthanasia

March 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Église catholique en France

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of France began their spring meeting on March 28. In his opening address, the episcopal conference’s president, Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, said that the most important tasks at the meeting are the consideration of committee recommendations on addressing the sexual abuse of minors and the need for structural reform.



The prelate also said that “the great debate on the end of life calls for redoubled attention on our part: with many other religious or social leaders, with many thinkers and practitioners of medicine or social accompaniment, we have stated and repeated our opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide and our vigilance in the face of projects that would seriously influence the entire health system of our country by giving the impression, whatever the intentions, that hastening death would be a reasonable solution, if not the most reasonable of all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

