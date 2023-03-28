Catholic World News

St. Peter’s basilica offers quicker access for prayer

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the opening of a new entry into St. Peter’s basilica, to make access easier for those who come to pray and receive the sacraments.



On March 27, the Fabric of St. Peter’s—the office responsible for maintenance of the Vatican basilica—opened a separate passage for worshippers, enabling them to avoid the long lines of tourists. The new passage “allows allows pilgrims to reach the most significant places of the spiritual and liturgical life: the statue of the Pietà, the Altar of St. John Paul II, the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, the Gregorian Chapel with the image of Our Lady of Succour, the area reserved for penitents for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, until reaching the Altar of the Chair and the Chapel of St. Joseph for the celebration of Holy Mass.”

