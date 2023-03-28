Catholic World News

Arrest made in vandalism at New York pregnancy-help center

March 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Police in New York have arrested a 39-year-old woman, Hannah Kamke, in connection with the vandalization of a pregnancy-help center in Amherst, New York earlier this month.



Kamke is only the third person to be arrested, although at least 60 incidents of violence have occurred at pro-life centers. She will face a felony charge of criminal mischief.



The FBI reportedly helped in the investigation that led to the arrest. But Jim Harden, the director of the CompassCare center, remained unsatisfied with the FBI response, pointing out that no arrests have yet been made for the fire-bombing of the center last June. “The FBI has less evidence for the March 16 vandalism than they do for the June 7 firebombing,” he said; “yet they somehow were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest within days.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!