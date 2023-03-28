Catholic World News

Archbishop Byrnes resigns from Guam post

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Byrnes of Agana, Guam, has resigned, citing medical problems that have hampered him for months.



Archbishop Byrnes, who had been an auxiliary in the Detroit archdiocese, was named as coadjutor bishop of Agana in 2016, when his predecessor there, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse. Archbishop Byrnes took over the Guam archdiocesan leadership in 2019 when Apuron was removed from office.



The nature of his medical problems has not been disclosed, but Archbishop Byrnes has reportedly been absent from Guam for months.

