New Zealand abuse survivors’ group says Pope ignored their letter

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In the New Zealand Catholic Church victims and survivors remain without justice and healing, abusers remain in ministry, children remain at risk and your Church continues to be brought into disrepute by such an unjust system,” the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests alleged. “We are disappointed to not have had the courtesy of a reply or acknowledgement of our letter.”

