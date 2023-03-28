Catholic World News

How a landmark legal battle is impacting Catholic school boards across Ontario

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An Ontario court has ruled that one of the province’s Catholic schools must permit non-Catholic teenagers to run for school board—a decision that is leading other Catholic schools to change their policies.



Cardinal Thomas Collins, the retired archbishop of Toronto, recently discussed the challenges of promoting Catholic identity in Catholic schools, as school board members are elected by a popular vote.

