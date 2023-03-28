Catholic World News

Shattered: Catholic community confronts its founder’s lies

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Jean Vanier, winner of the Templeton Prize and founder of the L’Arche community for the mentally disabled, died in 2019. The following year, investigators found that he initiated relations with six non-disabled women.



After a two-year investigation, an independent commission recently found that Vanier “violated at least 25 women—all of them adults without disabilities—during prayer and spiritual devotion.”

