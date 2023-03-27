Catholic World News

Dioceses should share common programs, institutions, Pope tells bishops

March 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis suggested the diocesan seminaries should merge into shared institutions “to be oriented toward unity,” as he spoke on March 27 to seminarians from Calabria.



The Pontiff recommended that bishops “guide all human, spiritual, and theological energies in a single seminary.” He also recommended that different dioceses “join forces and pool ideas” to make common approaches to pastoral problems such as the evangelization of young people, Christian initiation, and the development of popular piety.



Before addressing these suggestions to bishops, the Pope told the visiting seminarians that they must “beware of falling into the trap of careerism, which is a scourge.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!