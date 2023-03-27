Catholic World News

Pope urges ethical approach to artificial intelligence

March 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke on both the promises and the perils of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as he met on March 27 with participants in the “Minerva Dialogues” organized by the Dicastery for Culture and Education.



”I am convinced that the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning has the potential to contribute in a positive way to the future of humanity; we cannot dismiss it,” the Pope said. “At the same time, I am certain that this potential will be realized only if there is a constant and consistent commitment on the part of those developing these technologies to act ethically and responsibly.”



Expressing his gratitude for the Minerva Dialogues, which seek to find ethical approaches to AI, the Pope also said that a study of the field should give high priority to the need for both equality and respect for human dignity.

