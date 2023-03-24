Catholic World News

God is near, Pope reassures kin of victims of Polish mine accident

March 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on March 24 with relatives of Polish miners who were killed in an accident last April, Pope Francis told them that questioning God can be a form of prayer.



The Pontiff remarked that the silence of God “sometimes gives us anger,” and in that case, “anger too is prayer.”



“In the darkness, the Lord is near,” the Pope assured the family members. “We do not know how, but He is near to us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!