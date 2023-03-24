Catholic World News

Pelosi, at Georgetown, dismisses archbishop’s warnings

March 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking as an invited guest at Georgetown University, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brushed aside Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s directive barring her from Communion because of her support for abortion.



“I figure that’s his problem, not mine, because I had five children,” Pelosi said, in a remarkable non sequitur.



Pelosi went on to suggest that by opposing legal recognition of same-sex unions, Archbishop Cordileone had “made it very clear, maybe we’re not all God’s children. Maybe we do not have a free will.”



The former Speaker repeated her support for the ordination of women, saying that in her youth she had been interested in the priesthood, because the ability to offer the Eucharistic sacrifice represented “real power.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!