Notre Dame basilica to reopen in December 2024

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris will is now scheduled to reopen on December 8, 2024: the feast of the Immaculate Conception.



Philippe Villeneuve, the chief architect for the restoration of the beloved basilica after a devastating fire in April 2019, announced the projected opening date as he met with workers who are completing the reconstruction of a new spire for the basilica. The spire is being assembled in Val de Briey, in eastern France, before being moved to Paris to be installed.



Restoration workers had once hoped that the cathedral would be open for use in time for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris.

