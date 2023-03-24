Catholic World News

World Council of Churches leader, Pope Francis propose ‘summit’ on Ukraine

March 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches (WCC), which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland; on March 23, Pope Francis received Rev. Jerry Pillay, the South African Presbyterian pastor who serves as its general secretary.



Pillay said after the meeting that Pope Francis backed a WCC proposal for a summit between Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Church leaders. It is not known whether the Orthodox leaders will agree to the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

