Hungarian president confers state honor on Sostituto

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 23, President Katalin Novák of Hungary conferred the Commander’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit upon Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Holy See’s Sostituto.



Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to Hungary in April.

