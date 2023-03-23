Catholic World News

Professor’s suit charges wrongful dismissal for upholding Catholic teaching

March 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on MLive

CWN Editor's Note: A former faculty member at Western Michigan University has brought suit against the school, saying that he was “maligned and punished solely for holding to and expressing orthodox Catholic teaching elsewhere.”



Daniel Mattson had been an adjunct professor in the School of Music, but was dismissed after the publication of his book, Why I Don’t Call Myself Gay: How I Reclaimed My Sexual Reality and Found Peace. In the suit, Mattson says that he did not express his religious views on the campus, although he became a prominent defender of Catholic teaching on homosexuality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!