Catholic World News

Six candidates move closer to beatification

March 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of decrees issued on March 23, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints confirmed the “heroic virtue” of the following, who will now be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to their intercession:





Carlo Crespi Croci (1891-1982), an Italian Salesian priest who died in Ecuador;

Maria Caterina Flanagan (1892-1942), an English Bridgettine;

Leonilde di San Giovanni Battista (1890-1945), an Italian Missionary Sister of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary;

María do Monte Pereira (1897-1963), a Portuguese sister of the Hospitaller Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus;

Teresa Enríquez de Alvarado (1456—1529), a Spanish lay woman; and

Maria Domenica Lazzeri (1815—1848), an Italian lay woman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!