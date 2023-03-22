Catholic World News

New study highlights abortion-breast cancer link

March 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A new Oxford study has found that all hormonal contraceptives significantly increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer.



The study confirmed that new contraceptive pills show the same elevated risk as an earlier generation of estrogen-based pills. The incidence of breast cancer has soared in recent decades.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!