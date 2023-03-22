Catholic World News

Argentine archdiocese condemn destruction of blasphemous art exhibit

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After a group of outraged Christians destroyed a blasphemous art exhibit at the National University of Cuyo, the Archdiocese of Mendoza issued a statement denouncing “this act of physical violence,” and expressing sympathy for “the artists who saw the fruit of their work and effort damaged.”



However, the archdiocese also remarked that the exhibit—which featured obscene representations of Jesus and the Virgin Mary—“seriously offends” religious believers.



“We call again for harmony and peace that is lost in extremes,” the archdiocesan statement said.

