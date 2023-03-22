Catholic World News

Priest denies that Cardinal Zen is near death

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen, 91, received hospital treatment in January for breathing problems but is not near death, according to a Hong Kong newspaper report.



“He can walk and is just like before he was admitted to hospital,” said Father Carlos Cheung, who (like Cardinal Zen) is a Salesian. “Some people were spreading rumors or fake news saying he is reaching the end of his life. That is absolutely not true.”

